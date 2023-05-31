Swiss fashion house Bally names Simone Bellotti design director; 1st collection debuts in September

MILAN (AP) — Simone Bellotti has been named design director at Bally as part of an effort to rejuvenate the 172-year-old Swiss fashion house. Belloti’s appointment was announced Wednesday. Bellotti spent 16 years at Gucci before joining Bally last October. He will debut his first collection in September 2023. Bellotti spent 16 years at Gucci before joining Bally last October. He previously worked at Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta and Gianfranco Ferre, where he learned Ferre’s architectural approach to fashion design.

