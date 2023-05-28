South Korean arrested for opening plane emergency exit door, faces up to 10 years in prison

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say a man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law. During a preliminary questioning, police say the 33-year-old told them that he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly. Police say a district court in Daegu on Sunday approved a warrant to formally arrest the man. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Daegu police say they have up to 20 days to investigate him before determining whether to send him to prosecutors for a possible indictment. Twelve people were slightly injured on Friday after he opened the emergency door.

