New bill to build Oakland Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada’s cost at $380 million

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000 seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada’s contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn’t directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly, not two-thirds approval.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

