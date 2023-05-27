Disgusted by racism targeting soccer’s Vinícius, his Brazilian hometown rallies to defend him

SAO GONCALO, Brazil (AP) — The chants of “monkey!” at the Spanish soccer stadium echoed across the Atlantic, reaching the ears of people on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. That’s where Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, grew up and launched his soccer career. Now, despite his global fame and millions, he was again the target of crude racism in Europe. His hometown in multiracial Brazil was sickened, and has rallied to his defense.

