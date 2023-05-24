Former cast member of ‘Basketball Wives LA’ admits to 15 federal crimes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former cast member of the reality TV show “Basketball Wives LA” admitted to more than a dozen federal felonies in a court appearance Wednesday in St. Louis. Brittish Williams, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to 15 fraud-related charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23. Among the crimes Williams admitted to in the plea agreement: Using false Social Security numbers to defraud banks and credit card companies; illegally obtaining loans meant for businesses damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic; and submitting fake medical bills to an insurance company, defrauding that company of nearly $140,000. All told, the losses from her fraud schemes amounted to nearly $450,000.

