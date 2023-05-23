Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt ceiling talks showed few signs of outward progress as negotiators for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are trading more budget-cutting ideas. Republicans warn there’s a “lack of urgency” at the White House to resolve the budget standoff in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default. Democrats say Republicans are responsible for the holdup. Failure to strike a deal would be unprecedented, and certain to throw U.S. financial markets into turmoil, inflicting economic pain on households at home and abroad. Negotiators are trying to strike a budget deal to lower spending in exchange for a vote to raise the borrowing limit.

By LISA MASCARO, STEPHEN GROVES, FARNOUSH AMIRI and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

