Pregnant woman, toddler fatally shot in Idaho, sheriff says

WALLACE, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old pregnant woman and her toddler son have been found dead in a home in northern Idaho. Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey announced on Facebook that deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a death at the home. There they found the bodies of Elizabeth Lawley and her 2-year-old son. The sheriff says both had gunshot wounds, and a preliminary investigation indicates that Lawley shot and killed the boy and then herself. News outlets reported that the sheriff said Lawley had been pregnant.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.