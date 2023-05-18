France moves to ban smoking in woodlands to combat growing climate-related risk of mega fires

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers have voted to ban smoking in all forests and woods during the fire season. It’s part of a series of proposed measures to tackle growing destruction and dangers from climate change-related blazes. National Assembly lawmakers voted 197-0 in a first reading on Wednesday night of a proposed law to better prevent and tackle forest fires. The draft has already passed through the Senate. An amendment also adopted by lawmakers would ban smoking in or near all forests and woods when authorities deem the fire-risk to be elevated. The fire season that was commonly in summer is now is extending to other months in drought-hit areas of southern France where the warming climate poses the greatest risks.

