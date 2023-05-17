Illinois Democrats say abortion-access protections are a promise: ‘You’re safe here’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois is more protective of abortion access than most any state. But Democrats are looking for ways to bolster its practice and availability. And that includes approving legislation to prevent penalizing out-of-state residents who come to Illinois. The General Assembly has adopted proposals to require insurers in Illinois to cover medication to end pregnancies and for hormonal therapy, require universities to provide emergency contraception on campus and to prohibit crisis pregnancy centers from distributing false information. Another bill that needs Senate approval would require other states to promise in interstate compacts not to use automatic license-plate reader technology to track people leaving the state for Illinois.

