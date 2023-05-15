European human rights summit to step up aid for Ukraine to counter Russian invasion

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s pre-eminent human rights organization is holding a two-day summit in Reykjavik starting Tuesday, which will center on the war in Ukraine, one of its member states. The Council of Europe expelled Russia last year and will now seek to help Kyiv in putting financial numbers on the damage it has already suffered during the war. It will also look for more ways to hold senior Russian officials accountable. The likes of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the top officials at the first such summit in 18 years.

