UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. says some Afghan women employed by the United Nations have been detained, harassed and had restrictions placed on their movements since being banned by the Taliban from working for the world body. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers informed the United Nations early last month that Afghan women employed with the U.N. mission could no longer report for work. The report said Taliban authorities continued to crack down on dissenting voices this year, in particular those who speak out on issues related to the rights of women and girls. The U.N. report cited the March arrest of four women who were released the following day during a protest demanding access to education and work in the capital of Kabul.

