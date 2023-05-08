County officials vow to fight NYC mayor’s migrant bus plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials representing a suburban New York county where New York City’s mayor wants to send asylum seekers are vowing to fight the plan by enforcing a state of emergency. Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a Republican, aid Monday that his county is not equipped to house the migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that he planned to bus up to 300 single adult male migrants to hotels in Rockland and neighboring Orange counties. Day responded by announcing a state of emergency Saturday. The state of emergency would include $2,000 per migrant per day for the hotels and for any municipality that sends migrants to Rockland.

