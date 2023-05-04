Kari Lake’s lawyers fined in failed Arizona election lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is sanctioning Republican Kari Lake’s lawyers $2,000 in their unsuccessful challenge of her defeat in the governor’s race last year to Democrat Katie Hobbs. In an order Thursday, the state’s highest court says Lake’s attorney knowingly made “unequivocally false” statements that more than 35,000 ballots had been improperly added to the total ballot count. Lawyers have 10 days to submit the money to the court clerk. The court, however, refuses to order Lake to pay attorney fees to cover the costs of defending Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. The court says Lake’s challenge over signature verification remains unresolved.

