Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese fleeing the fighting between rival generals in their capital city are flooding an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan’s northern borders with Egypt. The fighting, now in its third week, has turned Khartoum and its neighboring city of Omdurman into a battlefield with fierce clashes taking place inside residential neighborhoods. Many of exhausted Sudanese and foreigners arrived in Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport, joining thousands who have waited for days to be evacuated out of the chaos-stricken nation. Others have been driven in packed buses and trucks, seeking shelter in Egypt, Sudan’s northern neighbor.

