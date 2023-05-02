Global operation takes down dark web drug marketplace

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union law enforcement agency Europol says police around the world have seized an online marketplace and arrested nearly 300 people allegedly involved in buying and selling drugs on the dark web. The operation, coordinated by Europol and targeting the “Monopoly Market,” is the latest major takedown of sales platforms for drugs and other illicit goods on the dark web. Europol said Tuesday that 288 suspects were arrested and more than 50.8 million euros ($53.4 million) in cash and virtual currencies, 850 kilograms of drugs, and 117 firearms were seized in a series of raids in several countries. It was not immediately clear when the arrests happened.

