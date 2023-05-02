Dutch plan to cut nitrogen emissions gets EU green light

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch government plans to drastically cut emissions of nitrogen pollution have cleared a key hurdle. The European Union’s executive arm gave the green light Tuesday to farm buyout schemes worth nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). The Dutch plans to reduce nitrogen deposits — mainly from livestock farms — on areas of vulnerable nature have sparked heated debate and widespread protests by angry farmers in this small nation. A key part of the strategy involves buying up farms responsible for large-scale emissions of nitrogen. However, that required the European Commission to confirm it does not amount to state aid that is banned under EU rules.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.