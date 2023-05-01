California sues Elk Grove over housing project for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are suing a local government for not approving an apartment complex for people experiencing homelessness. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration say state law requires the city of Elk Grove. to approve the project. But Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen says the city hasn’t rejected it. She says Elk Grove found the project was not eligible to be fast-tracked under a state housing law. California officials have been aggressively monitoring enforcement of state housing laws at the local level. California has the nation’s largest homeless population. In March, the state sued Huntington Beach for allegedly failing to follow state housing laws.

