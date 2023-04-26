Judge halts Missouri rule limiting transgender health care

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has temporarily halted a first-of-its-kind rule restricting access to gender-affirming health care just hours before it was set to take effect. A judge on Wednesday put the Republican attorney general’s emergency rule on transgender health care on hold until at least Monday. Lawyers representing transgender Missourians and health care providers sued to block the rule from taking effect. The rule would require documentation of gender dysphoria for three years and therapy over at least 18 months before patients could access gender-affirming medical treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery.

By JIM SALTER and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

