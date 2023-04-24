Twitter changes stoke Russian, Chinese propaganda surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia, China and Iran are exploiting recent changes at Twitter to spread disinformation faster and farther. Under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter recently ended its policy of labeling foreign propaganda agencies like RT or Sputnik. Researchers say the site has also ended its policy of making those accounts ineligible for promotion or recommendation, which had meant that interested users had to seek out the content. Now, misleading posts about the war in Ukraine and other topics can use Twitter’s algorithms to reach new users and spread further and farther than before.

