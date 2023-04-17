Taliban close education centers in southern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan authorities say they are closing education centers supported by non-governmental groups in the country’s south until further notice. The centers are mostly for girls, who are banned from going to school beyond sixth grade, and are in the Taliban heartland provinces of Helmand and Kandahar. One official said Monday the decision was made after receiving complaints, without giving further details. It was not immediately clear how many centers or students are affected by the closure. An Education Ministry spokesman was not available for comment. The Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking over the country in 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan after two decades of war.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.