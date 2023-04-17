Silicon Valley councilman defers plea on 49ers report leak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley councilmember delayed entering his pleas Monday on criminal charges for allegedly lying about leaking a grand jury report on the San Francisco 49ers’ political influence and relationships with the city’s elected officials. Prosecutors say Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker leaked a grand jury report to the team and a local news outlet then lied about doing so. He faces four years in county jail if he’s convicted of perjury. His next court date is May 3. Becker and his public defender declined to comment.

