Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians who allegedly opened fire at troops from their car in the northern West Bank, the latest incident in a wave of deadly violence gripping the occupied territory. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two men killed in the village of Deir al Hatab on Tuesday as Saud Abdullah Saud and Mohammed Abu Dira. The Israeli military said the men shot at an outpost near the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh. In response, Israeli soldiers patrolling the area opened fire, killing the two alleged gunmen. There were no reported casualties among Israeli security forces. Tuesday’s deaths followed a week of unusually heightened violence in Israel and the West Bank.

