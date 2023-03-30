Top UN court to rule in Iran-US dispute over frozen assets

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court is set to rule in a case filed by Iran against the United States over frozen Iranian assets worth some $2 billion, The U.S. Supreme Court awarded the funds to the 241 victims of a 1983 military base bombing in Lebanon and other attacks linked to Tehran. Iran has cast the asset freeze as an attempt to destabilize the Tehran government and a violation of international law. Lawyers representing the U.S. have urged the International Court of Justice to reject the claim. The ruling from the Hague-based court expected Thursday would be final and legally binding.

