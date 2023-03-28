Kidjo, Blackwell, Pärt awarded Sweden’s Polar Music Prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, Island Records founder Chris Blackwell and Estonian composer Arvo Pärt have won the 2023 Polar Music Prize, a Swedish music award. The managing director of the annual prize said Tuesday that the three “all made such a global impact with their music.” The Polar Music Prize is awarded annually to individuals, groups and institutions in recognition of exceptional music achievements. It includes a cash award of 600,000 kronor ($57,700) each. An awards ceremony is scheduled for May 23 in Stockholm. Stig Anderson, the late Swedish music producer, lyricist and ABBA manager, established the award in 1989. The prize shares a name with the record label Anderson started. Polar Music.

