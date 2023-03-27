Supreme Court to hear lawsuit involving disability activist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will decide whether a disabled activist can file disability rights lawsuits against hotels she doesn’t intend to visit. The high court said Monday it would decide a case involving Deborah Laufer. Laufer lives in Florida and has filed hundreds of federal lawsuits against hotel owners and operators. According to court documents, Laufer has a vision impairment, uses a cane or wheelchair to get around, and has limited use of her hands. Her lawsuits contend that the websites of accommodations, generally small hotels and bed-and-breakfasts, are not clear enough about whether they are accessible to people with disabilities.

