How Netanyahu judicial plan sparked massive unrest in Israel
By JOSEF FEDERMAN and TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul unleashed the most intense social unrest in Israel in decades before he announced that he would delay the plan. Tens of thousands of people repeatedly took to the streets to protest the proposal. Business leaders, bank chiefs, fighter pilots, military reservists, academics, former security commanders and other influential sectors of society also came out against the plan. On Monday, Israel’s largest trade union declared a general strike, and thousands of people gathered outside parliament. Later in the day, Netanyahu announced he would delay the overhaul.