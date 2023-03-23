Palestinian killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian militant during a raid in the northern West Bank. Thursday’s incident marks the latest escalation of violence in what has been the deadliest start of a year for Palestinians in the occupied territory in more than two decades. Israeli forces stormed into the northern city of Tulkarem, home to an emerging militant group with ties to the armed offshoot of the nationalist Fatah party. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 25-year-old Amir Abu Khadija was killed. Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades claimed Abu Khadija as a leader. Surging tensions have raised fears of violence in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.