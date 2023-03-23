Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri minors no longer could receive gender-affirming treatments under a state Senate-approved bill. Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has voted 24-8 in favor of banning puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for minors for the next four years. Minors currently receiving treatment would be exempt. The bill now heads to the GOP-led House for consideration. Senators also passed legislation limiting which teams transgender student athletes can compete on. Republicans are pushing nationwide to restrict transgender health care, drag shows, bathroom access and the discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools. At least seven states have already enacted restrictions or bans on such care.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.