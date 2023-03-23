Skip to Content
Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri minors no longer could receive gender-affirming treatments under a state Senate-approved bill. Missouri’s Republican-led Senate has voted 24-8 in favor of banning puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for minors for the next four years. Minors currently receiving treatment would be exempt. The bill now heads to the GOP-led House for consideration. Senators also passed legislation limiting which teams transgender student athletes can compete on. Republicans are pushing nationwide to restrict transgender health care, drag shows, bathroom access and the discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools. At least seven states have already enacted restrictions or bans on such care.

