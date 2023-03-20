US says China and Russia blocking UN action on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing China and Russia of shielding North Korea from any action by the U.N. Security Council for its unprecedented spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches, which violate multiple U.N. resolutions. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a council meeting Monday that Chinese and Russian “obstructionism” was encouraging North Korea “to launch ballistic missiles with impunity” and advance its development of more sophisticated and dangerous weapons. After the meeting, she read a statement on behalf of eight other council members and South Korea that condemned the launches. China and Russia said ongoing U.S.-South Korea military exercises are exacerbating tensions.

