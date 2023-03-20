US company says Mexican police illegally seized property

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. company says Mexican police and soldiers illegally seized a cargo port it operates on land it owns on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Alabama-based Vulcan Materials said Monday that police forced their way into the Caribbean coast dock at Punta Venado, near Playa del Carmen, last week. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been in a dispute with Vulcan for several years. López Obrador needs the dock to get cement, crushed stone and other materials into the area to finish his pet project, a tourist train known as the Train Maya. The president shut down Vulcan’s stone quarries last May, arguing the company had extracted or exported stone without approval.

