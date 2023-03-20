No telling how much more snow coming for Sierra Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A relentless winter at Lake Tahoe has now etched its way into the history books as the Sierra’s second-snowiest on record. No one really knows how much snow fell on the infamous Donner Party when the pioneers were trapped atop the Sierra for months and dozens died in the winter of 1846-47. But 56.4 feet has now fallen this season at the Central Sierra Snow Lab at Soda Springs, California. That tops the 56 feet in 1982-83. The biggest winter in its 77 years of official record-keeping was nearly 68 feet in 1951-52 when more than 200 passengers on a luxury train were stranded for three days near Donner Pass.

