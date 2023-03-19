Los Angeles TV meteorologist says she’s OK after fainting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV meteorologist in Los Angeles says she’s recovering after fainting on the air during a weekend newscast. Alissa Carlson was starting her forecast Saturday on CBS Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped onto the desk and then collapsed to the floor. News co-anchor Rachel Kim exclaimed “Oh!” and the broadcast cut to a commercial break. In a post on Facebook, Carlson thanked viewers for the well wishes. “I am going to be ok!” she wrote. The news station and Carlson did not disclose any details about why she fainted.

