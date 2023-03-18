UN commission calls for closing the gender digital divide

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality is calling for wide-ranging efforts to close the gap between men and women in today’s technology-driven world. The Commission on the Status of Women is also urging zero tolerance for gender-based violence and harassment online. In a document approved Saturday, the commission expressed grave concern at the interrelation between offline and online violence, harassment and discrimination against women and girls. It also condemned the increase in those acts. The commission called for a significant increase in investments by the public and private sector to bridge the gender digital divide.

