Palestinians: 4 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli army raid has killed four Palestinians, including a teenage boy, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. It’s the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region that shows no signs of slowing. The Israeli military confirmed its troops were operating on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp, but provided no further details. The area is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants, and Israel frequently conducts military raids there. Amateur video taken by people in Jenin appeared to show a crowd of Palestinians surrounding a car that people suspected carried undercover Israeli troops. Another clip appeared to show Israeli military vehicles towing the car away.

