Jen Psaki enters TV’s weekend fray with show starting Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Since starting at MSNBC last September, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki hasn’t been hard to find on the air. Last Monday, she began the day with a 6 a.m. Eastern appearance on ‘Morning Joe,’ and was speaking to Lawrence O’Donnell on his show 16 hours later. MSNBC chief Rashida Jones says Psaki, who begins a weekly Sunday show on the network this weekend, is a big part of the network’s future. Psaki says she hopes that her program, which will air at noon Eastern time, will become a newsmaking hour like venerable public affairs shows like ‘Meet the Press’ or ‘Face the Nation.’

