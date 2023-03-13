US repels migrants as asylum app frustration grows in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman says a large number of migrants in Mexico who tried to push their way into the United States were prevented from crossing a bridge leading to El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A U.N. migration official says the movement of hundreds of migrants to the bridge may have been spurred by a false rumor that officials would allow families with children to cross the border to apply for legal protections from prosecution. The U.S. government has instructed migrants to use a mobile app to make appointments to apply for asylum. But the app has been overloaded and glitchy since a January rollout.

