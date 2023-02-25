Hundreds of protesters denounce racism in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in Tunisia’s capital have taken to the streets to denounce racism and express solidarity towards migrants. The demonstration in Tunis on Saturday came after Tunisia’s increasingly authoritarian leader claimed there’s a plot to erase his country’s identity by bringing in sub-Saharan Africans. People shouting “no to racism,” “solidarity with migrants” and “no to police crackdown” marched through Tunis as part of the demonstration staged by Tunisia’s journalists union and several nongovernmental organizations. President Kais Saied said earlier this week that “urgent measures” were needed to address the entry of irregular immigrants from sub-Saharan countries, “with their lot of violence, crimes and unacceptable practices.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.