Sheriff: Gunman fatally shot, 2 wounded near barn fire

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed man who had wounded two people and set a barn on fire before barricading himself inside a house. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office identified the gunman as 64-year-old Steve John Roosa. Deputies responded to initial reports of a fire in a barn near Brooksville on Friday afternoon. Then, more 911 calls reported that someone was firing shots at the property and that two people had been wounded. Both survived and were taken to hospitals. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office says Roosa barricaded himself in the house and refused all communication. Eventually, the SWAT team breached the home. Roosa came out the front door, still armed, and he was fatally shot.

