Buffalo supermarket shooter could still get death sentence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Now that the white supremacist gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life without parole in state prison, attention is turning toward his federal hate crime charges and the potential for the death penalty. U.S. marshals took temporary custody of 19-year-old Payton Gendron during a procedural hearing in U.S. District Court on Thursday. Gendron now awaits trial on a 27-count federal indictment. Attorney General Merrick Garland has not ruled out seeking capital punishment. Gendron has pleaded not guilty in the federal case but his attorney says he’s willing to plead guilty to avoid execution.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.