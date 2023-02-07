UK leader Sunak shakes up govt to focus on business, energy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shaken up his government in a bid to assert control amid ethics scandals and sniping from Conservative Party colleagues. Sunak appointed lawmaker Greg Hands to chair the governing party. He replaces Nadhim Zahawi, who was fired last month after failing to come clean about a multimillion-dollar tax dispute. Sunak also rearranged the ministries responsible for business, science and trade as part of his aim to boost the country’s sluggish economy and make the U.K. a science and technology superpower. Sunak has vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

