‘Loophole’ excuses WHO officials accused of misconduct

LONDON (AP) — A confidential U.N. report into the alleged missteps by senior World Health Organization staffers in how they handled a sexual misconduct case during an Ebola outbreak in Congo found their response didn’t violate the agency’s policies because of what some officials described as a “loophole.” The report was submitted to WHO last month and wasn’t released publicly. It was obtained by the Associated Press. WHO hasn’t publicly described the report’s contents. The U.N. investigation comes after a 2021 review by an independent commission found three WHO managers fumbled a sexual misconduct case first reported by the AP earlier that year. The case involved a U.N. health agency doctor signing a contract to buy land for a young woman he reportedly impregnated.

