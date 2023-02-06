3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico after someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. Police say the confrontation began Monday when one of the tourists began filming a mobile hamburger cart and was told to stop and leave the area. Authorities said two of the tourists remain hospitalized, including one who was stabbed six times. The attack took place nearly two years after a tourist from Delaware was killed and set on fire after police said he was warned not to take pictures while buying drugs in La Perla.

