Electronic pollbook security raises concerns going into 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — High-profile problems involving electronic pollbooks in recent years have opened the door for those peddling election conspiracies. And those problems also are making clear the critical role that technology plays in whether voting runs smoothly. Poll workers use electronic pollbooks to check in voters. The pollbooks typically are a tablet or laptop computer that accesses an electronic list of registered voters with names, addresses and precinct information. National standards for the security and reliability of electronic pollbooks don’t exist. And efforts underway to develop them may not be ready or widely adopted in time for the 2024 presidential election. Russia and Iran already have demonstrated interest in accessing these systems.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.