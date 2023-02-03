UN rights chief concerned about Israel’s moves amid violence

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has expressed concerns that steps taken by the new Israeli government, the most far-right in the country’s history, could fuel further violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the wake of a recent spike in bloodshed in the region. Volker Türk on Friday cited steps such as forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes and government moves to expedite Israelis’ access to firearms. He called on leaders, officials and everyone else on both sides to “stop using language” that incites hatred, and move away from violence.

