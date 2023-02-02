Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says the country expects to fully normalize ties with Sudan sometime later this year. Eli Cohen spoke on Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. In Khartoum, he held high-level meetings with Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and other military leaders. The announcement could help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deflect attention from a recent burst of violence with Palestinians and widespread public anger over his plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system. For Sudan’s ruling generals, a breakthrough with Israel could help convince foreign countries, including the U.S. and the UAE, to inject financial aid into the struggling economy.

By ILAN BEN ZION and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

