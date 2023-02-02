Skip to Content
Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By ILAN BEN ZION and SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says the country expects to fully normalize ties with Sudan sometime later this year. Eli Cohen spoke on Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. In Khartoum, he held high-level meetings with Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and other military leaders. The announcement could help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deflect attention from a recent burst of violence with Palestinians and widespread public anger over his plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system. For Sudan’s ruling generals, a breakthrough with Israel could help convince foreign countries, including the U.S. and the UAE, to inject financial aid into the struggling economy.

