1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a Tennessee library has left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister says officers were called Thursday to the Poplar-White Station Public Library about a man who was involved in a confrontation there. She says that when police tried to speak to the man, he drew a weapon and shot one of the officers. The second officer then shot and killed the man. The injured officer was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Employees and patrons were inside the library during the shooting, but no one else was injured.

