Pakistan arrests prominent political ally of ex-PM Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s police have arrested a prominent political ally of a former prime minister in an overnight raid on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad. Thursday’s arrest of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed came days after he accused Asif Ali Zardari, a former president of the country, of plotting to kill former premier Imran Khan through an outlawed militant group. Ahmed, who served as the interior minister in Khan’s government until April, was expected to be brought before a judge for police permission to question him. Officials want to determine whether Ahmed had evidence of his allegation against Zardari.

