Through sobs, did Alex Murdaugh say he killed his son?

“I did him so bad.” That’s what a South Carolina investigator testified that Alex Murdaugh had uttered between sobs during a recorded interview three days after Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed. But the audio from the police interview that was played at the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial wasn’t so clear. To some inside and outside the courtroom Monday it sounded like Murdaugh said, “They did him so bad.” Court ended before the defense could cross-examine State Law Enforcement Division Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft. Earlier in the day, defense attorneys continued to question the way authorities collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son.

