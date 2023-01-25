Pope opens up on sex abuse cases, says church must do more

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has shed light on the Catholic Church’s handling of sex abuse allegations against East Timor’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning independence hero. He suggested that the man was indeed allowed to retire early rather than face prosecution or punishment. Francis made the revelation in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with The Associated Press. Francis also denied he had a role in deciding the case of a famous Jesuit artist whose seemingly preferential treatment cast doubt on the Vatican’s commitment to cracking down on abuse.

