Rwanda fires on Congo military aircraft accused of violation

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Rwanda has fired on a Congolese military aircraft it alleges violated its airspace in a new escalation of tensions between the neighbors that has set off alarm across central Africa. A Rwandan government statement says “defensive measures” were taken against a Sukhoi-25 from Congo on Tuesday evening, and it urged Congo to “stop this aggression.” Congo’s government asserts that the attack on its fighter plane occurred in Congolese airspace near Goma’s airport and that the plane had not entered Rwandan airspace. It said the plane landed without major damage. Congo calls this “a deliberate act of aggression that equals an act of war.” Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting a rebel group called M23, one of dozens in eastern Congo.

